Chhattisgarh Assembly Elections: Smallest & biggest constituencies in terms of number of voters in 2018

Chhattisgarh's political landscape underwent a significant shift following the Legislative Assembly elections in 2018, which took place over two stages on November 12 and 20.
These pivotal elections were organised to determine the composition of the state's Legislative Assembly, with a total of 90 constituencies at stake.
The Indian National Congress (INC) emerged victorious, seizing 68 seats. This victory was particularly momentous as it marked the end of a 15-year period in which the INC had been relegated to the Opposition, unseating the incumbent Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which managed to secure only 15 seats.
Here, we look at the five smallest and five largest constituencies in Chhattisgarh:
Smallest constituencies in terms of voter numbers
Antagarh with 1,59,636 voters.
Bhanupratappur with 1,90,186 voters.
Kondagaon with 1,64,741 voters.
Keshkal with 1,85,474 voters.
Dantewada with 1,87,641 voters
Largest constituencies in terms of voter numbers
Kasdol with 3,33,240 registered voters.
Raipur City Gramin with 2,83,081 voters.
Raipur City West with 2,48,278 voters.
Kawardha with 2,91,790 voters.
Bilha with 2,66,532 voters.
(Data taken from India Votes.)