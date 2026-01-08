<p>Mumbai: Veteran ecologist, environmentalist and writer Madhav Gadgil, who drafted the famous report on the Western Ghats, passed away in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/pune">Pune</a> on Wednesday night. </p><p>He was 83.</p><p>Gadgil was a former member of the Scientific Advisory Council to the Prime Minister and the Head of the Western Ghats Ecology Expert Panel (WGEEP) of 2010, popularly known as the Gadgil Commission.</p><p>Dr Gadgil, a recipient of the coveted Padma Shri and Padma Bhushan award, was one of the architects of the Biological Diversity Act and was involved in the implementation of the Forest Rights Act.</p><p>Gadgil is known to have done extensive research in the areas of population biology, conservation biology, human ecology and ecological history. </p>.Beyond hyacinth, multi-species weeds choke Powai Lake; ICAR offers science help.<p>His research has been documented by over 250 scientific articles published in various national and international journals and magazines.</p><p>Born on 24 May 1942, in Pune, to Pramila and Dhananjay Gadgil, a Cambridge scholar, economist, former Deputy Chairman of Planning Commission and former director of the Gokhale Institute and the author of the Gadgil Formula.</p><p>In 1963, Dr Gadgil completed BSc (Zoology) from the Fergusson College of Poona University, now known as Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU), Pune.</p><p>Later, in 1965, he completed MSc (Zoology) from Harvard University and in 1969 completed PhD (Biology) from Harvard University. </p><p>In 1971, he returned to India and took up a job at Agharkar Research Institute (ARI) in Pune, where he worked for a couple of years.</p><p>In 1973, he joined the Indian Institute of Science in Bengaluru, where he worked for close to 30 years superannuating as its Chairman in 2004.</p><p>Dr Gadgil has served in various capacities including being a member of National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) and a member of the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) and a member of National Advisory Council (NAC).</p><p>Besides the two Padma awards, Gadgil has been conferred with the Volvo Environment Prize and the Tyler Prize for Environmental Achievement. </p><p>A sports lover, he held the Maharashtra State Junior and Pune University high jump records in 1959 and 1961 respectively. He has also represented Pune University at the All India University Athletic meet.</p>