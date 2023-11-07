Chhattisgarh Assembly polls: Key parties' vote share over last two decades

As Chhattisgarh heads to polls to elect 90 members of the state's Legislative Assembly with 223 candidates in the fray, the major contenders in the state, Indian National Congress (INC) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), are in for a tight contest.

The first phase of Chhattisgarh polls is on November 7 and the second phase on November 17. The counting of votes is charted to take place on December 3.

In the 2018 assembly elections, Congress had won 68 seats while BJP managed to secure only 15 seats. The grand old party then came to power after 15 years as the opposition party. Congress’ Bhupesh Baghel is the incumbent chief minister of the state.