Chhattisgarh: Candidates who won by less than 1,000 margin in 2018 election

With the state of Chhattisgarh heading for elections in two phases, November 7 and November 17, for its 90 assembly constituencies, the ruling Congress led by Bhupesh Baghel and the BJP are headed for a close contest.

In the last assembly election held in 2018, Congress won 68 seats out of the total 90, followed by BJP with 15 seats, JCC with 5 seats and BSP with 2 seats.

2 out of the 90 assembly seats had seen close contests where contestants won with less than 1000 votes margin.