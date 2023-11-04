Chhattisgarh: Candidates who won by less than 1,000 margin in 2018 election

With the state of Chhattisgarh heading for elections in two phases, November 7 and November 17, for its 90 assembly constituencies, the ruling Congress led by Bhupesh Baghel and the BJP are headed for a close contest.
In the last assembly election held in 2018, Congress won 68 seats out of the total 90, followed by BJP with 15 seats, JCC with 5 seats and BSP with 2 seats.
2 out of the 90 assembly seats had seen close contests where contestants won with less than 1000 votes margin.
Here is a look at the candidates who won by less than 1,000 margin in the last election:
BJP’s Ranjana Dipendra Sahu who contested from the Dhamtari constituency won with a margin of 464 votes (margin percentage - 0.3 per cent) against Congress’s Gurumukh Singh Hora. He secured 1,71,931 votes out of a total of 2,09,369.
JCC’s Devwrat Singh who contested from the Khairagarh constituency won with a margin of 870 votes (margin percentage - 0.5 per cent) against BJP’s Komal Janghel. He secured 1,67,441 votes out of a total of 2,01,701.