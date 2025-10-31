Menu
Chhattisgarh liquor scam: Supreme Court seeks Centre, ED's response on Bhupesh Baghel's son plea against arrest

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal, appearing for Chaitanya Baghel, who was arrested by the ED on July 18, said the agency arrested his client on the grounds that he was not cooperating in the investigation.
Last Updated : 31 October 2025, 10:43 IST
Published 31 October 2025, 10:43 IST
India NewsEnforcement DirectorateChhattisgarhBhupesh Baghel

