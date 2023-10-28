Chhattisgarh polls: 26 out of 223 candidates contesting first phase of elections face criminal cases

Five (25 per cent) of the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party's 20 candidates are facing criminal cases, followed by the ruling Congress with two (10 per cent) of its 20 candidates, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) with four (40 per cent) of 10 candidates and the Janata Congress Chhattisgarh (J) with three (20 per cent) of 15 candidates, among others.