Congress has to take everyone along to defeat BJP: Owaisi after former's Haryana loss

'How did they (BJP) win (Haryana)? I was not there. Otherwise, they would have said 'B Team'... They lost there. Now, you tell me, they lost because of whom?,' he said, addressing a public meeting at Vikarabad in Telangana on Friday night.
PTI
Last Updated : 12 October 2024, 06:25 IST

Assembly Elections 2024 | In the first assembly polls since the Lok Sabha elections, Narendra Modi and the BJP defeated a rejuvenated and vindicated Opposition in the Haryana assembly polls. Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir voted after almost a decade, giving a decisive mandate to the National Conference-Congress alliance.

Published 12 October 2024, 06:25 IST
