Haryana Assembly Election 2024 | BJP spreads hatred, oust them from power: Rahul urges voters

Rahul said India is a country of 'mohabbat ki dukan', not 'nafrat ka bazaar'.
PTI
Last Updated : 03 October 2024, 15:10 IST

Assembly Elections 2024 | In the first assembly polls since the Lok Sabha elections, Narendra Modi and the BJP face a rejuvenated and vindicated Opposition in the Haryana assembly polls. Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir is voting after almost a decade and it remains to be seen how the abrogation of Article 370 has impacted the political landscape of the Valley. Track the latest coverage, live news, in-depth opinions, and analyses only on Deccan Herald.

Published 03 October 2024, 15:10 IST
