Haryana Assembly Election 2024 | Two Independent MLAs including 1 Congress rebel extend support to BJP

<p>Chandigarh: With the BJP set to form its government for the third time in Haryana after winning the polls, two Independent MLAs -- Devender Kadyan and Rajesh Joon -- on Wednesday decided to extend support to the BJP government once it is sworn in.</p>.<p>While Joon was a Congress rebel, Kadyan fought as an Independent after the BJP denied him ticket.</p>.<p>Kadyan fought from the Ganaur constituency in Sonipat and defeated his nearest Congress rival Kuldeep Sharma by a margin of 35,209 votes.</p>.<p>Joon won from the Bahadurgarh seat in the Jhajjar district, defeating his nearest BJP rival Dinesh Kaushik.</p>.<p>Three Independents won the polls -- the other being Savitri Jindal, mother of BJP leader Naveen Jindal, from Hisar.</p>.<p>Haryana BJP chief Mohan Lal Badoli Wednesday said Kadyan and Joon have decided to extend their support to the BJP government once it is sworn in.</p>.<p>On Wednesday, the two Independents met Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, who was BJP's election in-charge for Haryana, and former Tripura chief minister Biplab Kumar Deb, the co-incharge for the state, he said.</p>.<p>Bucking anti-incumbency, the ruling BJP pulled off a hat-trick of wins in the state on Tuesday to retain power and thwart Congress' comeback attempt in the assembly elections, winning 48 seats in the 90-member Assembly. </p>