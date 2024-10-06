Home
Haryana Assembly Elections 2024 | 67.90% voter turnout recorded, figure inches closer to 2019 turnout

In the 2019 assembly polls, the state had recorded 68.31 per cent turnout while in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections for 10 seats, the percentage was 64.8.
06 October 2024

