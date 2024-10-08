Haryana Assembly Elections 2024 | After Olympic heartbreak Vinesh Phogat set for electoral win? Wrestler leads in Julana

<p>Former Olympic wrestler and Congress leader <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/vinesh-phogat">Vinesh Phogat</a> is leading from Julana constituency in early trends for the 2024 <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/haryana-assembly-elections-2024">Haryana Assembly Elections</a>. </p><p>After the first round of counting, Vinesh was leading by a thin margin of 214 votes which can also turn into her first electoral victory.</p><p><em><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/elections/haryana/haryana-assembly-elections-2024-results-live-updates-bjp-congress-nayab-singh-saini-aap-jjp-inld-narendra-modi-rahul-gandhi-kumari-selja-bhupinder-singh-hooda-election-commission-india-news-3222514">Track latest updates from Haryana Assembly election results here</a></em><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/elections/haryana/haryana-assembly-elections-2024-results-live-updates-bjp-congress-nayab-singh-saini-aap-jjp-inld-narendra-modi-rahul-gandhi-kumari-selja-bhupinder-singh-hooda-election-commission-india-news-3222514"> </a></p><p>Phogat was up against BJP's Yogesh Bairagi, a former Indian Army captain and a commercial pilot, INLD's Surender Lather and Aam Aadmi Party's Kavita Rani. </p><p>Phogat joined the Congress party after returning from the Olympic Games where she faced a heartbreak as she was disqualified from the women's 50-kilogramme freestyle wrestling final for being 100 grams overweight.</p>.Haryana Assembly Polls 2024 | Buzz over Congress' CM pick, Bhupinder Hooda ahead in race.<p>She had defeated four-time wrestling world champion Yui Susaki of Japan on her way to the final.</p><p>Phogat is not the first woman wrestler from the state to join politics and contest elections. Her cousin Babita Phogat had unsuccessfully contested the assembly polls in 2019 from Charkhi Dadri.</p><p>With more than two crore voters, Haryana went to polls in a single phase on October 5 and the results are set to be announced on Tuesday. A total of 1,031 candidates, including 464 Independents and 101 women, are in the fray for Haryana's 90 constituencies. </p>.<p><em><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/elections/haryana/haryana-assembly-elections-2024-results-live-updates-bjp-congress-nayab-singh-saini-aap-jjp-inld-narendra-modi-rahul-gandhi-kumari-selja-bhupinder-singh-hooda-election-commission-india-news-3222514">Haryana Assembly poll 2024 results</a>| <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/elections/haryana/haryana-assembly-elections-2024-constituency-wise-results-live-updates-congress-bjp-aap-inld-rahul-gandhi-narendra-modi-arvind-kejriwal-nayab-singh-saini-bhupinder-singh-hooda-election-commission-news-3222540">Check constituency results here</a></em></p><p><em><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/elections/jammu-and-kashmir/jammu-and-kashmir-assembly-elections-2024-results-live-congress-narendra-modi-rahul-gandhi-mehbooba-mufti-farooq-omar-abdullah-national-conference-pdp-engineer-rashid-election-commission-news-3222564">J&K Assembly poll 2024 results</a>| <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/elections/jammu-and-kashmir/jammu-and-kashmir-assembly-elections-2024-constituency-wise-result-updates-live-news-jk-congress-nc-bjp-pdp-rahul-gandhi-mehbooba-mufti-farooq-abdullah-omar-abdullah-narendra-modi-enginner-rashid-latest-election-commission-3222468">Check constituency results here</a></em></p><p><em><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/assembly-elections-2024">Assembly Elections 2024</a> | In the first assembly polls since the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/lok-sabha-elections-2024">Lok Sabha </a>elections, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/narendra-modi">Narendra Modi</a> and the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bjp">BJP</a> face a rejuvenated and vindicated Opposition in the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/haryana-assembly-elections-2024">Haryana assembly polls</a>. Meanwhile, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/jammu-and-kashmir-assembly-elections-2024">Jammu and Kashmir</a> is voting after almost a decade and it remains to be seen how the abrogation of Article 370 has impacted the political landscape of the Valley. 