Haryana Assembly Elections 2024 | Arrogance, looking down on regional parties recipe for disaster, says TMC MP on Congress poll rout

The remarks came a day after the BJP clinched a stunning hat-trick win in Haryana overcoming anti-incumbency and dashing Congress' hopes of a comeback.
PTI
Last Updated : 09 October 2024, 07:31 IST

Published 09 October 2024, 07:31 IST
CongressTrinamool CongressSaket Gokhale Arvind KejriwalHaryana Assembly Elections 2024Assembly Elections 2024

