<p>Mysuru: The IndUS Entrepreneurs (TiE) Mysuru has organised an expert session with Varadarajan Atur, a former <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=world%20bank">World Bank</a> leader, on the theme 'Navigating Economic and Geopolitical Risks as an Entrepreneur'.</p><p>According to a press note, the session will be held on December 13, Saturday, from 6 pm to 7.30 pm at Kaveri Brindavan, Hotel Le Ruchi The Prince, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/search?q=mysuru">Mysuru</a>.</p><p>Varadarajan Atur has experience in energy, infrastructure, and finance, having led initiatives and lending programmes across Asia, Eastern Europe, and Africa during his tenure at the World Bank. His work has spanned policy reforms, large-scale investment programmes, and strategic advisory roles, giving deep insight into how global trends, capital flows, regulatory shifts, and geopolitical developments affect businesses and markets.</p><p>Atur combines global perspective with local understanding, making his insights relevant for India's emerging entrepreneurs and business leaders. In this session, he will share practical perspectives on how founders and enterprises can better understand, anticipate, and respond to economic volatility, geopolitical tensions, disruptions in supply chains, and evolving energy and sustainability imperatives, while building resilient and scalable businesses.</p><p>The session is for startup founders, business owners, CXOs, investors, and aspiring entrepreneurs. Participation is by prior registration only. Enroll on: <a href="https://events.tie.org/TiEMysuruKnowledgeseries-NavigatingEconomicGeopoliticalRisksasanEntrepreneur#Hello">https://events.tie.org/TiEMysuruKnowledgeseries-NavigatingEconomicGeopoliticalRisksasanEntrepreneur#Hello</a></p><p>For information, contact: 97407 95154 or email to: <a href="mailto:ed@mysuru.tie.org">ed@mysuru.tie.org</a> </p>