Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakamysuru

Mysuru: Expert session by TiE on navigating economic, geopolitical risks

According to a press note, the session will be held on December 13, Saturday, from 6 pm to 7.30 pm at Kaveri Brindavan, Hotel Le Ruchi The Prince, Mysuru.
Last Updated : 10 December 2025, 02:45 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 10 December 2025, 02:45 IST
Karnataka NewsMysuruTiE

Follow us on :

Follow Us