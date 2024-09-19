Haryana Assembly Elections 2024 | BJP announces poll manifesto

Chandigarh: BJP president J P Nadda on Thursday released the party's manifesto for the October 5 Haryana Assembly polls, promising purchase of 24 crops at the Minimum Support Price and guaranteed government job for every Agniveer hailing from the state.

Nadda released the manifesto in presence of Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, Union Ministers M L Khatar, Rao Inderjit Singh and K P Gurjar at Rohtak.

The party also promised scholarship for Haryana students belonging to OBC, SC communities in any govt medical or engineering college across the country and scooters for college-going girls in rural areas.