Haryana Assembly Elections 2024 | BJP forming govt for third time, Congress will blame EVMs: CM Saini rejects exit polls

The BJP worked for every section without any discrimination and on the basis of this work, the party will form the government with full majority, he further said.
PTI
Last Updated : 06 October 2024, 11:26 IST

Assembly Elections 2024 | In the first assembly polls since the Lok Sabha elections, Narendra Modi and the BJP face a rejuvenated and vindicated Opposition in the Haryana assembly polls. Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir is voting after almost a decade and it remains to be seen how the abrogation of Article 370 has impacted the political landscape of the Valley. Track the latest coverage, live news, in-depth opinions, and analyses only on Deccan Herald.

Published 06 October 2024, 11:26 IST
India NewsCongressHaryanaNayab Singh SainiHaryana Assembly Elections 2024Assembly Elections 2024

