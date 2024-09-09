Haryana Assembly Elections 2024 | Congress should declare Vinesh its CM face, Brij Bhushan Singh continues tirade against wrestler despite BJP's 'gag order'

The former BJP Lok Sabha member also said that there was no need for the female wrestlers like Vinesh Phogat to indulge in drama if their ultimate objective was to join Congress and contest elections.

Singh had earlier likened the female wrestlers to 'Draupadi' (a character in Mahabharata who was Pandava's wife), who were used as bait by the Hooda family (Congress leader Deepender Hooda), and said that the country would never 'forgive' him just as the people had not forgiven the 'Pandavas' for using Draupadi as bait.

Singh's tirade against Vinesh came despite reports that the BJP high command had directed the former WFI president not to speak against Vinesh and other wrestlers as it might adversely affect BJP's electoral prospects in the poll bound state.

Singh, who was known to speak his mind even if it was against the party leadership or the BJP government in the state, was not in the habit of following the diktats of the party, BJP leaders here said.

In the past, he had sharply criticised his own government when floods had hit several eastern and central districts in the state, including Gonda, Baharaich, Ayodhya and some other districts.

''The people have been left on the mercy of the god,'' he had then remarked. He had also criticised the use of bulldozers by the state government to demolish the houses of alleged criminals.