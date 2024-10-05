Haryana Assembly Elections 2024 sidelights | MP rides horse to polling booth, groom delays wedding to cast vote

<p>Chandigarh: An MP rode a horse to a polling station, a groom delayed his wedding to cast his vote, a 60-year-old differently abled woman turned up at a polling booth before anybody else, and Olympians proudly flaunted their inked fingers.</p>.<p>These and several other instances caught people's attention as Haryana voted in the assembly election on Saturday to elect a new government. The enthusiasm among voters across all the 90 seats was palpable, captured in a small sample of following sidelights.</p>.<p>BJP leader and Kurukshetra MP Naveen Jindal arrived at a polling station in Kurukshetra on a horse to cast his vote.</p>.<p>"Riding a horse is considered auspicious... People ride horses while going to attend weddings. That is why I came on a horse for his auspicious work," the industrialist-politician told reporters after casting his vote.</p>.<p>Jindal is an avid polo player, and he rode a brown horse to the polling booth. "I exercised my democratic right and voted so that our democracy becomes stronger. I urge all of you to go, vote and make the right choice." </p><p>On his mother Savitri Jindal contesting the polls as an Independent from Hisar, Jindal told reporters people made her contest the elections and they were quite enthusiastic about her candidature.</p>.<p>"It is going to be a one-sided contest which Mata Savitri Jindal will win by a big margin," he claimed.</p>.<p>In Jhajjar, sixty-year-old Kamalesh, a differently abled woman, was the first voter at booth number 79. She came assisted by her relatives.</p>.Haryana Assembly Polls 2024 | Recognise your power on 'day of change': Vinesh Phogat urges voters.<p>"I have come here to cast my vote. It is very important. I appeal to youngsters to come out quickly and cast their vote," Kamalesh told <em>PTI Videos</em>.</p>.<p>Multiple Olympians, including the double shooting medal winner Manu Bhaker, cast their votes in their constituencies.</p>.<p>Bhaker cast the ballot in Jhajjar district's Goria village with her parents. Bhaker also appealed to the people, especially the younger ones, to come out and exercise their democratic right.</p>.<p>"As a responsible citizen, I proudly cast my vote in the Haryana Assembly Elections this morning. I urge all young voters to step out and vote in large numbers. Your vote matters," Bhaker tweeted.</p>.<p>Among other Olympians who cast their votes are wrestlers Vinesh Phogat and Bajrang Punia -- both of whom are now in the Congress, and Babita Phogat, who is in the BJP.</p>.<p>They called upon voters to come out in large numbers.</p>.<p>Sunil Kumar became the centre of attraction at a polling booth in Kurukshetra as he reached there to cast his vote in his wedding attire.</p>.<p>The groom from Kurukshetra district in Haryana exercised his franchise before tying the knot.</p>.<p>"I want to give a message to all that casting votes is very important. Nobody should waste a vote," Kumar said after voting at the polling booth in the Ladwa assembly seat. </p><p>"I am going to get married after casting my vote." He said though he got late for the wedding, voting was more important.</p>.<p>Kumar's mother appealed to the people of Haryana to come out of their houses and vote in large numbers.</p>.<p>Several prominent politicians, including Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, Savitri Jindal (Independent), Aditya Surjewala (Congress), offered prayers at temples before casting their votes.</p>.<p>"The mood of the people of Haryana is clear, the BJP is going to form a government for the third time with a big mandate," Saini told reporters after offering prayers at a Guru Ravidas temple and a gurdwara at Mirza in Ambala district's Naraingarh.</p>