Haryana Assembly Elections 2024 | Tanwar a spent force, BJP will retain Haryana, says Shahnawaz Hussain

The BJP spokesperson expressed confidence that his party would retain Haryana, where assembly polls will be held on October 5 and votes will be counted on October 8.
PTI
Last Updated : 04 October 2024, 09:19 IST

Published 04 October 2024, 09:19 IST
