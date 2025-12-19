<p>New Delhi: The <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/supreme-court">Supreme Court</a> on Friday declined to quash an FIR against a Bengaluru resident for a social media post against Prime Minister <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/narendra-modi">Narendra Modi</a>.</p><p>A bench of Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and Vipul M Pancholi declined to entertain a plea challenging the lodging of an FIR against one Gurudath Shetty for a critical social media post against Prime Minister Modi. </p><p>Shetty faced offences under Section 336(4) and Section 79 of the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bharatiya-nyaya-sanhita">Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita</a> (BNS).</p>.Regulation risks curb on free speech.<p>“The petitioner has brazenly abused the fundamental right of free speech and expression. We cannot extend any discretion or relief at this stage,” the bench said.</p><p>However, the court clarified that the petitioner is at liberty to approach the appropriate jurisdictional high court to seek remedies in accordance with law.</p><p>Petitioner’s counsel urged the bench to grant a seven-day protection to enable him to approach the jurisdictional high court. The bench made it clear that there is no question of protection.</p><p>Shetty’s counsel submitted that he was willing to give an unconditional apology. </p>.Sahyog and the free speech maze.<p>“My apprehension is that the moment I reach Gujarat, they will add some non-bailable offence and arrest me," the counsel said.</p><p>The counsel submitted that he was not the author of the online post in question and had merely reposted it with a question mark.</p><p>The bench asked the counsel whether the petitioner wanted the court to read out the contents of the post in open court.</p><p>“You have not shown any remorse. You have no sense of repentance or tendered any apology for your actions towards the people you have abused," the bench told the counsel.</p>.Charlie Kirk's death ignites free speech fire storm among Trump supporters.<p>As per the complaint, the content of the post was intended to tarnish the reputation of the Prime Minister. </p><p>In the plea, Shetty claimed that on November 10, the Gujarat Police had reached his residence in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bengaluru">Bengaluru</a> without any warrant and he was forcibly taken in a car. He said that he was released at midnight and was served with a notice under Section 35 BNSS to appear before the Gujarat Police investigating officer.</p>