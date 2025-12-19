Menu
india

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman likely to present Union Budget on a Sunday

As per Parliamentary tradition, the Budget has always been announced on February 1 since 2017. Prior to that the Budget used to be announced on January 31.
Last Updated : 19 December 2025, 15:59 IST
Published 19 December 2025, 15:59 IST
India NewsUnion BudgetFinance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

