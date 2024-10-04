Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeelectionsharyana

Haryana Assembly Elections 2024 | Tanwar asks Dalits, backward classes to ensure big mandate for Congress in state

Tanwar had informally joined the Congress at Rahul Gandhi's rally in Mahendragarh district in Haryana on Thursday, dealing a setback for the BJP ahead of the assembly polls.
PTI
Last Updated : 04 October 2024, 09:13 IST

Follow Us :

Comments

Assembly Elections 2024 | In the first assembly polls since the Lok Sabha elections, Narendra Modi and the BJP face a rejuvenated and vindicated Opposition in the Haryana assembly polls. Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir is voting after almost a decade and it remains to be seen how the abrogation of Article 370 has impacted the political landscape of the Valley. Track the latest coverage, live news, in-depth opinions, and analyses only on Deccan Herald.

ADVERTISEMENT
Published 04 October 2024, 09:13 IST
India NewsBJPCongressIndian PoliticsHaryanaAshok TanwarHaryana Assembly Elections 2024

Follow us on :

Follow Us