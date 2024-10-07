Home
Haryana Assembly Elections 2024 | Urban apathy dragging down overall turnout, laments EC

A voter turnout of 67.9% has been recorded across the 90 Assembly constituencies in the state.
PTI
Last Updated : 07 October 2024, 17:05 IST

Assembly Elections 2024 | In the first assembly polls since the Lok Sabha elections, Narendra Modi and the BJP face a rejuvenated and vindicated Opposition in the Haryana assembly polls. Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir is voting after almost a decade and it remains to be seen how the abrogation of Article 370 has impacted the political landscape of the Valley. Track the latest coverage, live news, in-depth opinions, and analyses only on Deccan Herald.

Published 07 October 2024, 17:05 IST
