Haryana Assembly elections 2024 | Vinesh shouldn't have joined politics now, aimed for 2028 Olympics gold, says Mahavir Phogat

Mahavir said, "It was my wish that she focus on her game and win a gold medal in the 2028 Olympics. I feel she should not have joined politics at this stage. I wanted her to continue wrestling." Vinesh became the first Indian woman wrestler to reach the Olympics final, the stage where she was disqualified in Paris after being found overweight by about 100 grams in her 50-kilogramme category weigh-in. She subsequently announced her retirement from the sport.