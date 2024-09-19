Haryana Assembly Polls 2024 | How to use cVIGIL app to report MCC violations

Haryana is set to vote in their Assembly polls on October 5. The results are to be declared on October 8.

Under the Model Code of Conduct (MCC) established by the ECI, it is generally expected that candidates will not engage in any violations. The poll body, however, has an app that allows users to report any infractions they witness in order to guarantee that politicians follow the law.

You can report a violation using the app in the following ways:

The cVIGIL app was released in 2018 and can be downloaded from both the App Store and the Play Store for iOS and Android. After downloading the app, you can register your complaint by logging in or by using an anonymous profile. You will need to grant the app access to your phone's camera and storage in order for it to register the complaint. As an alternative, you can carry out the same action via the cVIGIL website.