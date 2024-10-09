Haryana Assembly Polls 2024: Rising discontent in Congress as anti-Hooda leaders question 'B-D' faction's free run

Parvinder Pal Pari, Congress candidate from Ambala Cantt and considered to be a Kumari Selja loyalist, claimed, “this is not a defeat of the Congress, but of the B-D faction. In this election, the people clearly wanted Congress. There’s a saying, he who digs a pit for others often falls into it. He has now fallen into his own trap."

Shamsher Singh Gogi, another Selja loyalist who lost the elections, accused the senior Hooda of sabotaging his victory. “Dalits did not vote for us because they felt that Selja was disrespected. Dalits did not even vote for Selja's supporters because of this. I would say this is Hooda Congress’ defeat, it is not the defeat of the Congress.”

The defeat has brought to the fore the dysfunctional organisational structure in Haryana where the party functioned without district, block and booth committees for around 12 years. Detractors accuse Hooda of not allowing the formation of committees.

Selja's supporters believe that it was Hooda who ensured that she did not contest the Assembly election, as the leader from the Dalit community could be a threat to his dreams of becoming the Chief Minister. Selja herself had indicated to the central leadership her desire to contest the state polls much earlier.