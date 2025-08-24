Menu
Read of the Week (Aug 24 to Aug 30)

Top financial journalist Philip Coggan lifts the lid on Trump’s economic gamble, why it’s such a threat and how we can make sense of this new ‘age of chaos’ in his new book, The Economic Consequences of Mr Trump.
Last Updated : 23 August 2025, 20:52 IST
Published 23 August 2025, 20:52 IST
