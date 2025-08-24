Read of the Week (Aug 24 to Aug 30)

<p class="bodytext">Tariffs, trade wars and market busts. Looming recession, uncertainty and squeezed living standards. It’s economics, but not as we know it. As Donald Trump strives to ‘Make America Great Again’, what will become of a global economic system based on close trading links between countries that has shaped the world for the better? And what does it mean for us all?</p>.<p class="bodytext">Top financial journalist Philip Coggan lifts the lid on Trump’s economic gamble, why it’s such a threat and how we can make sense of this new ‘age of chaos’ in his new book, The Economic Consequences of Mr Trump. The result is a rallying cry for the importance of global trade and a reminder of the dramatic changes to geopolitics and economics that we all need to understand.</p>.Bookrack for the week (Aug 24 to Aug 30).<p class="bodytext">Philip Coggan is a former <span class="italic">Economist</span> and <span class="italic">Financial Times</span> journalist. In 2009, he was voted Senior Financial Journalist of the Year in the Wincott awards and best communicator in the Business Journalist of the Year Awards. Among his books are <span class="italic">The Money Machine,</span> <span class="italic">Paper Promises</span>, the highly acclaimed <span class="italic">More: The 10,000-Year Rise of the World Economy, </span>and <span class="italic">Surviving the Daily Grind.</span></p>