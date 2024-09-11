Haryana polls 2024: AAP releases second & third lists, names 20 candidates

Chandigarh/New Delhi: The Aam Aadmi Party on Tuesday released its second and third list of 20 candidates for the Haryana assembly polls, fielding former minister Chhatar Pal Singh from Barwala, a day after he switched over from the BJP.

The party's first list of 20 candidates was released on Monday after seat-sharing talks with the Congress dragged on for days without much headway.

On Tuesday, the party first released a list of nine candidates and followed it up with declaring the names of 11 more late in the night. The name of Haryana AAP president Sushil Gupta was missing from both lists.