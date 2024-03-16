26 Assembly bypolls to be held along with Lok Sabha elections

New Delhi: The Election Commission of India on Saturday announced by-polls to 26 Assembly seats, including six constituencies in Himachal Pradesh where rebel Congress MLAs voted against the party’s nominee Abhishek Manu Singhvi in the Rajya Sabha polls, and were subsequently disqualified.

Announcing the general elections, Central Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said that elections will simultaneously be held in these seats spread across 12 states.

In Himachal Pradesh, elections will be held in the Dharamshala, Sujanpur, Lahaul and Spiti, Kutlehar, Barsar and Gagret seats, where the Congress MLAs Sudhir Sharma, Rajinder Rana, Ravi Thakur, Davinder Kumar Bhutto, Indira Datt Lakhanpal and Chaitanaya Sharma, respectively, were disqualified.

They were disqualified by the Speaker for cross-voting in the Rajya Sabha elections for the BJP candidate Harsh Majahan, a former Congress leader. The by-polls will be held on June 1, the day of the final and seventh phase of the polls.

The elections are significant because this could also spell disaster for the Congress, which might find it hard to cobble up numbers. Their disqualifications led to the strength of the House to fall from 68 to 62, and Congress’s numbers to fall from 40 to 34.