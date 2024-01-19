AAP in talks to contest Lok Sabha polls in Goa as part of I.N.DI.A alliance

Kejriwal further said that AAP has been doing "kam ki rajneeti" (politics of work). "No one did politics of work in the past because their intention was only to make money for themselves," he said. He said the Delhi government successfully runs 550 mohalla clinics. "These clinics have become a facility of neighbourhood clinic for the people to treat their basic ailments like cold, fever, etc. These are air-conditioned clinics and you get a good facility there," the Delhi CM said.

Kejriwal also expressed surprise over Benaulim MLA Viegas starting three mohalla clinics in his constituency despite the AAP being in the opposition. "We can understand that we could do it in Delhi and Punjab as we are in power there. But in Goa, despite being in opposition, Venzy opened these clinics. I enquired with him and he told me that these clinics work on donation basis," the AAP leader said. It is the duty of the state government to provide basic health facilities, he said.

"They (government) have not done it because they don't have the intention to do it," Kejriwal said targeting the Goa government. One can just imagine the kind of development that will happen in Goa if the AAP comes to power with full majority.

"No government can give an excuse that it doesn't have enough finances. If any government says that, it means they are siphoning off the money," he said. Kejriwal and Mann arrived in Goa on Thursday as part of their three-day visit to the state.