Lok Sabha Elections 2024: AAP to launch next phase of 'Jail Ka Jawab Vote Se' campaign on May 13

In the next phase, AAP will hold a 'Trade Town Hall' event in East Delhi, a 'Mahila Samvad' event in New Delhi, a 'Purvanchal Samagam' in South Delhi and a 'Gramin Panchayat' in West Delhi.