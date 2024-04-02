'Action against corrupt will continue,' says PM Modi at Uttarakhand rally

Rudrapur (Uttarakhand): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday asserted that the action against the corrupt will go on and he cannot be deterred by threats and abuses.

Beginning his Lok Sabha campaign in Uttarakhand from Rudrapur in Udham Singh Nagar district, he also said that more development work has been done in Uttarakhand over the last 10 years than in the 50-60 years before that.