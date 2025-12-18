<p>Mangaluru: Puttur Assistant Commissioner issued an externment order for the second time against Rhastriya Hindu Jagaran Vedike President Mahesh Shetty Thimarodi on Wednesday.</p><p>Following the High Court's order to review the first externment order, Puttur Assistant Commissioner Stella Varghese re-examined the issue and externed Mahesh Shetty to Maanvi taluk in Raichur district. </p>.Finance department approves 300-bed govt hospital in Puttur, says local MLA Ashok Kumar Rai.<p>Mahesh Shetty, who was externed under an order passed by the Puttur Assistant Commissioner, had subsequently challenged it in the High Court. The externment order was issue on December 17.</p><p>After a copy of the externment order reached the Belthangady police station, police personnel visited the residence of Mahesh Shetty Thimmarodi in Ujire to serve the notice on Thursday. </p><p>Police sources said Mahesh was reportedly not present at his house when the notice was pasted on the wall.</p>