Ajay Chautala says could rejoin INLD if OP Chautala takes step; Abhay says no place for 'traitors'

Referring to the resignations of the JJP's Haryana unit chief Nishan Singh and some other leaders, Abhay Chautala said, "Now, they (Ajay Chautala) are saying these things because their party is finished. It is finished socially as well as politically. They are saying such things to prevent desertions in their party. You must have seen how their leaders are leaving."

"Earlier, too, Chautala sahab made it clear many times that they have nothing to do with us. They are traitors and they backstabbed the party. They betrayed Chautala sahab," said Abhay Chautala.