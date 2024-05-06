Amid sex abuse row & Rajput ire, BJP eyes '2019' repeat as stage set for Lok Sabha battle round 3

New Delhi: As 93 seats in 12 states hit the polling booths on Tuesday for the third phase of Lok Sabha election, BJP is hoping to repeat its 2019 performance but it is wary of a sex abuse allegations involving its Karnataka ally’s candidate and the Rajput community's anger with it in Gujarat.

Congress and its Opposition allies are hoping to chip into saffron bastions riding on a campaign on social justice, unemployment and price rise besides consolidating the Dalits, Tribals and OBCs by accusing the BJP of planning to change the Constitution that could hit the existing quota regime.

In 2019, BJP had won 72 of these seats while Congress had won just five. Eight seats each went to BJP allies and Congress allies.

Of the 72 won by BJP, 42 seats they won three times consecutively since 2009. Majority of the BJP’s 42 hattrick constituencies were from Gujarat (15), Karnataka (10) and Madhya Pradesh (7). In this phase, UP has only two such seats where the party won since 2009.