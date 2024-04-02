Amit Shah roadshow in Karnataka's Channapatna on April 2

The campaigning for the Lok Sabha elections is gaining steam in the state with Union Home Minister Amit Shah set to conduct a roadshow in Channapatna on Tuesday. With this, Shah will be kickstarting BJP national leaders’ campaign in Karnataka. Former chief minister H D Kumaraswamy, who represents Channapatna in the Assembly, will take part in the roadshow.
Shah will arrive in Bengaluru in the morning and is scheduled to attend various meetings.
Kumaraswamy said, he along with his party colleagues, will apprise Shah about the poll situation in various constituencies in Karnataka ahead of the polls, at the breakfast meeting with him and state BJP state leaders. The meeting is being seen as a move by BJP to plug any trust gaps with its alliance partner - JD(S).
As per the seat-sharing deal, the BJP will contest in 25 constituencies and JD(S) in the remaining three in Karnataka.
Breakfast with HM
“At Amit Shah’s breakfast meeting, we will give our feedback. The target is to win all 28 Lok Sabha seats in the state,” Kumaraswamy said.
Speaking to reporters here on Monday, the JD(S) state unit president said poll preparations were going on well in all the constituencies.
“We don’t want minor issues to disturb the understanding between the two parties. Our intention is that there should not be even a minor fault in reaching our goal. So, we will discuss all matters with him,” he said.
Core committee meeting
Shah will chair the party’s core committee meeting, involving leaders from Chikkaballapur, Chitradurga, Tumakuru, Davangere, Bidar and Belagavi districts.
Of the six seats, the BJP is finding it difficult to convince party workers in three seats - Chitradurga, Tumkur and Belgaum - as candidates in these seats are being seen as 'outsiders'.
Kumaraswamy said he will also take part in Shah’s roadshow in Channapatna, the Assembly segment which he represents, under the Bangalore Rural Lok Sabha constituency, where his brother-in-law and eminent cardiologist C N Manjunath is contesting on a BJP ticket.
The roadshow will begin at 6 in the evening from Basaveshwara temple in Mangalavarpet of Channapatna.
Shah will be travelling in a open vehicle for about one kilometre, seeking votes for Manjunath.