Among 16.23 lakh voters, 37 are centenarians in Udhampur-Doda Lok Sabha seat

Srinagar: Over three dozen centenarians, each with a century of memories etched in their minds, are eligible to exercise their democratic right in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls in hilly Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir which is part of parliament constituency.

"There are 37 voters above the age of 100 years. We have made special arrangements for them and wherever palkis (palanquins) are needed will be provided to them so that they come and vote," District Electoral Officer (DEO) Doda, Harvinder Singh, said.

Out of the 37 centenarian voters, the oldest is aged 108 years. Though the Election Commission has kept a provision to allow such voters to cast their votes at their homes, the enthusiastic centenarian voters in Doda have decided to reach the polling stations near them on April 19 with other voters.