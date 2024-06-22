Andhra Assembly Elections 2024 | Who is Ayyannapatrudu, the new Speaker?

66-year-old Ayyannapatrudu Chintakayala of the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) was on Saturday (June 22) unanimously chosen as the Speaker of the 16th Legislative Assembly of Andhra Pradesh. In the recently concluded Assembly elections, the senior politico represented TDP from 34. Narsipatnam (General) Assembly constituency.
As per the affidavit that Ayyannapatrudu submitted to the Election Commission of India, his total declared assets amount to Rs 21.8 crore, including Rs 5.9 crore in movable assets and Rs 15.0 crore in immovable assets. His total declared income stands at Rs 30.6 lakh in which he submitted that his self income is Rs 7.9 lakh.
His affidavit defines his profession as a Politician, and his educational qualification shows that he is PUC 12th pass. As per data on My Neta, the TDP leader has total liabilities of Rs 2.9 crore and has seventeen criminal cases registered in his name.
Narsipatnam Assembly constituency witnessed voting during Phase 1 of the 2024 Andhra Pradesh Assembly elections on May 13, 2024. As per ECI data, Ayyannapatrudu bagged 54.6 per cent votes i.e., 99,849 and won against YSRCP's Uma Shankara Ganesh Petla who bagged 75,173 votes.
Petla had won in the 2019 Assembly polls with 53.82 per cent votes i.e., 93,818 defeating Ayyannapatrudu who bagged 70,452 votes.
As per the records with ECI, 34. Narsipatnam Assembly constituency covers the following areas of Andhra Pradesh: Nathavaram, Golugonda, Narsipatnam and Makavarapalem Mandals. The constituency witnessed a voter turnout of 83 per cent in the 2024 Assembly polls.
On Saturday, TDP's Rajahmundry Rural MLA G Butchaiah Chowdary said that Janasena chief Pawan Kalyan, TDP general secretary Nara Lokesh and BJP's Staya Kumar Yadava made three proposals on behalf of Ayyannapatrudu for the Speaker's post.
"As Ayyannapatrudu was the only person who filed the nomination, I declare that he has been elected as the Speaker unanimously. I extend my wholehearted congratulations to Ayyannapatrudu and request him to ascend the Speaker's chair," said Chowdary.
Published 22 June 2024, 17:29 IST