Andhra Assembly Elections 2024 | 'Will support Modi govt bills if they're in country's & AP's interest': YSRCP

New Delhi: YSR Congress will not officially join either the ruling NDA or Opposition I.N.D.I.A, but will support the Narendra Modi government’s bills if it is in the interest of the country and people of Andhra Pradesh, as it has done in the past.

Senior party leader V Vijaya Sai Reddy on Wednesday said that there is “no change” in its policy of supporting anything that is in the interest of the country and the state of Andhra Pradesh.

The Congress-led Opposition had been accusing YSR Congress of supporting the Modi regime and calling it an unofficial ally.

The YS Jaganmohan Reddy-led party was routed in Lok Sabha and Assembly election in Andhra Pradesh and there was speculation that it may take a strident anti-BJP stand in Parliament.

"There is no change in the policy of YSR Congress. It is very consistent. Wherever the interest of the country and interest of people of Andhra Pradesh is involved, we will extend the support to the government. The objective is to protect the interest of the country and that of people of the state," Reddy said.