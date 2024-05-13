Andhra Assembly Elections 2024 | Naidu playing mind games, says AP Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath

That very clearly shows that N Chandrababu Naidu does not have any fixed vision or ideas or opinions. He does not understand any socio-economic issues other than him just coming back to power or being in power. All that he says he takes into account. This has been a standard part of his life. Now he has commented and made scathing comments on volunteers. He has promised volunteers more than what honorarium is being given now.

So what do you speak of him now? Similarly, all the welfare schemes that Jagan Mohan Reddy has, he has repackagedthe same thing and says he will increase the benefit that will be given to the public. So this again is a massive U-turn. So he was of the opinion that the welfare schemes are a strain on the exchequer and eat away into the money that otherwise could have been used for infrastructure creation.

Now he and infrastructure creation is what is supposedly his vision. Supposedly. So now he has promised the same, more or less the same welfare schemes with an increased outlay. So if Ammavadi is being given the same welfare scheme, he is going to increase the benefit that is being given to the family as a unit irrespective of the number of children going to school. Basically this is to incentivize the mothers in sending the children to school. Now this gentleman says that he is going to increase it and expand it to every child who goes to school. So what do you say of this? Then various other welfare schemes like old age pension, which he felt was not enough for the children, was again a strain on the exchequer. He now proposes to increase.