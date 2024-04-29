Wives launch campaign blitz for high-profile leaders in Andhra Pradesh

According to TDP sources, she filed the former Chief Minister’s nomination for Kuppam assembly segment on his behalf on April 19. She has already toured several parts of the state under “Nijam Gelavali” ( truth should triumph) and reached out to families of “people who died” after hearing the news about Chandrababu Naidu’s arrest in September last year in the skill development scam case.

She also provided financial assistance to the bereaved families. Following in the footsteps of her mother-in-law, Nara Brahmani, wife of N Lokesh, began canvassing for her husband on April 20 in Mangalagiri, where he unsuccessfully contested in 2019 assembly polls.

Brahmani, Executive Director of family-run Heritage Foods Ltd interacted with some farmers in Bethapudi village in Mangalagiri. She will resume her campaign from today, party sources said.

Chandrababu Naidu always worked for women empowerment and it is because of him that the concept of self-help groups assumed significance in the country, she had told reporters. Hindupur sitting TDP MLA and actor Blakrishna’s wife Vasundhara also attended roadshows to seek votes for her husband in the segment.

She also interacted with several women groups during the campaign. Addressing media, she had said she was received very affectionately by the Hindupur voters who according to her alleged that they are facing problems in the YSRCP regime. Balakrishna is the brother-in-law of Chandrababu Naidu.