Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Annamalai’s cavalcade rolls into Bengaluru's Tamil pockets

The BJP on Monday held several roadshows across the Bangalore South, Central, and North Lok Sabha constituencies, with their Tamil Nadu unit chief K Annamalai leading the charge.
The roadshows of Annamalai, who has been taking on the DMK in Tamil Nadu ever since he became the state BJP chief in 2021, has been purposely planned in areas with a high number of Tamil speakers. The saffron party hopes his appeal will swing some voters in its direction.
Starting with Jayanagar, the cavalcade of campaign vehicles rolled on to BTM Layout, represented by Ramalinga Reddy, father of Soumya Reddy, who is taking on Tejasvi Surya in Bangalore South.
As the campaign rolled into Siddapura near Lalbagh (Chickpet segment), loudspeakers blared with songs praising Surya and Annamalai. The former IPS officer was flanked by Surya on one side and the party’s Chickpet mandal president Vasanth Kumar on the other.
Dozens of party workers shouted chants such as ‘Bolo Bharat Mata ki Jai’, ‘Deshakke Modi, Dakshinakke Surya’ (Modi for the nation, Surya for the south) and ‘Annamalai Zindabad’, even as a few commoners remained indifferent to the campaign.
Annamalai urged voters in Tamil to back Surya, calling the MP ‘enga veetu pillai’ (our household son). Stating that each vote is important and assumes the same value, Annamalai cautioned against complacency and failing to vote despite liking the BJP.
“This time, Bangalore South should register 75% voting, and 80% of those votes should go to Surya,” the Tamil Nadu BJP leader said. He also spoke in Kannada.
The rally rumbled on to Mariappa Road near Ashoka Pillar, where several two-wheeler riders joined the procession holding the party flags. The rally was also held from Periyar Circle in Bangalore North to LR Nagar entrance in Bangalore Central.
(Published 23 April 2024, 02:54 IST)