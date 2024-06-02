Home
Arunachal Assembly Elections 2024 | BJP will keep working with greater vigour for Arunachal's growth, says PM Modi after assembly polls win

The BJP on Sunday returned to power in Arunachal Pradesh for the third time in a row, as the party won 46 seats in the 60-member assembly and secured a majority, the Election Commission officials said.
PTI
Last Updated : 02 June 2024, 10:58 IST

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday thanked the people of Arunachal Pradesh for reposing their faith in the BJP yet again and said the party will keep working with even greater vigour for the state's growth.

"Thank you Arunachal Pradesh! The people of this wonderful state have given an unequivocal mandate to politics of development. My gratitude to them for reposing their faith in @BJP4Arunachal yet again," Modi said in a post on X.

"Our Party will keep working with even greater vigour for the state's growth," the PM wrote on his X handle.

Modi also appreciated the hardwork of the 'exceptional' BJP workers in Arunachal Pradesh through the election campaign.

"It is commendable how they went across the state and connected with the people," he said.

Published 02 June 2024, 10:58 IST
