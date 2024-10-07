Assembly Elections 2024: Congress, BJP hopeful ahead of Haryana, Jammu and Kashmir poll results

<p>New Delhi: Counting of votes for Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir Assembly elections will be held on Tuesday with the Congress and the BJP keenly watching the outcome as it will have an impact on their prospects in the upcoming polls in Maharashtra and Jharkhand.</p><p>In Haryana, Congress is hoping to return to power after a gap of 10 years, while the BJP is hoping for a record third term. National Conference-Congress combine is hoping to win the elections in Jammu and Kashmir, while the BJP is hoping to form its government in the UT which witnessed elections after a decade.</p>.Haryana Assembly Polls 2024 | Buzz over Congress' CM pick, Bhupinder Hooda ahead in race.<p>Exit polls indicated that Congress is likely to win Haryana comfortably, while National Conference-Congress may have an edge in Jammu and Kashmir where a hung assembly is predicted by most pollsters.</p><p>National Conference patriarch Farooq Abdullah and J&K Congress president Tariq Ahmed Karra have extended an invitation to Mehbooba Mufti’s PDP to join hands. </p><p>In Haryana, Congress leaders are jockeying for the post of Chief Minister. Top contender Bhupinder Singh Hooda said that he is neither tired nor retired, indicating his readiness to take the mantle in the event of Congress winning.</p>.<p><em><a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/assembly-elections-2024">Assembly Elections 2024</a> | In the first assembly polls since the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/lok-sabha-elections-2024">Lok Sabha </a>elections, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/narendra-modi">Narendra Modi</a> and the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/bjp">BJP</a> face a rejuvenated and vindicated Opposition in the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/haryana-assembly-elections-2024">Haryana assembly polls</a>. Meanwhile, <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/jammu-and-kashmir-assembly-elections-2024">Jammu and Kashmir</a> is voting after almost a decade and it remains to be seen how the abrogation of Article 370 has impacted the political landscape of the Valley. Track the latest coverage, live news, in-depth opinions, and analyses only on <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/">Deccan Herald</a>.</em></p>