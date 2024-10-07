Home
Assembly Elections 2024: Congress, BJP hopeful ahead of Haryana, Jammu and Kashmir poll results

Exit polls indicated that Congress is likely to win Haryana comfortably, while National Conference-Congress may have an edge in Jammu and Kashmir where a hung assembly is predicted by most pollsters.
DHNS
Last Updated : 07 October 2024, 15:23 IST

Assembly Elections 2024 | In the first assembly polls since the Lok Sabha elections, Narendra Modi and the BJP face a rejuvenated and vindicated Opposition in the Haryana assembly polls. Meanwhile, Jammu and Kashmir is voting after almost a decade and it remains to be seen how the abrogation of Article 370 has impacted the political landscape of the Valley. Track the latest coverage, live news, in-depth opinions, and analyses only on Deccan Herald.

Published 07 October 2024, 15:23 IST
BJPCongressJammu and KashmirHaryanaJammu and Kashmir Assembly Elections 2024Haryana Assembly Elections 2024Assembly Elections 2024

