Battle for Bangalore North | BJP's Karandlaje known for polarisation, says Congress' Rajeev Gowda

It’s the five guarantee schemes of the Siddaramaiah-led Congress government delivered within 10 months of coming to power are what is helping people who are in trouble, he said.

Also, the "sense of injustice to Karnataka (in terms devolution of funds by Centre) and the (dismal) record of the previous BJP government here are what will work in favour of the Congress."

A national spokesperson of the Congress and a former Rajya Sabha member, this is the first time that Gowda is contesting for Lok Sabha elections.

Gowda said he is "very very" confident of winning as people of his constituency are happy to have an educated and qualified candidate who has already done "good work" for Bengaluru and Karnataka.

"We are getting very good response from people. Our party is united, our cadre is working unitedly," claimed Gowda, who had earlier served as Vice-Chairman of Karnataka Policy and Planning Commission.

He said a plus for him in the polls is that Karandlaje -- the Udupi-Chikmagalur MP who was shifted to Bangalore North by BJP -- is a "very controversial candidate."