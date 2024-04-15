Beginning of ‘Ram Rajya’ has started in India, nobody can stop it now: Rajnath Singh

Singh further said, “We have promised implementation of the UCC in the next five years and I wonder why it should not be done."

"A big trouble has been created in free India due to trust deficit caused by the politicians who used to say something and do something else. This trust deficit between people and politicians was finished by the BJP,” he added.

Referring to the triple talaq, Singh said some people are saying why are you interfering in the religious affairs of others.

“I want to make it clear to them that any woman irrespective of her faith is our mother, sister and daughter. The attack on the dignity and honour of women will not be tolerated. Whether we form a government or not, how can we accept such a thing which will throw her out of her home,” he said.