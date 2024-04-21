Big and powerful people in India, abroad united to remove me from power: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said big and powerful people in India and abroad have joined hands to remove him from power.
The Prime Minister was addressing “Vijaya Sankalpa” convention of the BJP at Chokkahalli on the outskirts of Chikkaballapur.
“Mothers and sisters have come in large numbers here. Your struggle and the challenges you face to nurture your family, Modi has seen this in his house. These days big and powerful people in the country and abroad have united to remove Modi,” he said.
“But, because of Nari Shakti and Maatru Shakti’s blessings and Suraksha kavach (safety armour), Modi is able to move on, fighting challenges,” he said.
The PM laid emphasis on the welfare programmes for the Scheduled Castes and Tribes and women, launched by his government.
“These people are the biggest beneficiaries of our programmes. These communities had no access to water and education. Our government has lifted 25 crore people out of poverty,” the prime minister said.
Modi said the first phase of voting on Friday has gone in favour of NDA and ‘Viksit Bharat’.
Targeting the I.N.D.I.A bloc, he said the opposition alliance doesn’t have a leader at present, and has no vision for future, and “their history was of scams.”
Praising JD(S) patriarch and former PM H D Deve Gowda who shared the stage with him, for his energy and commitment at the age of 90, Modi said he too draws inspiration from him.
“His (Gowda) commitment towards Karnataka, the pain in his heart for the plight of Karnataka today and the ‘josh’ in his voice, is the testimony for Karnataka’s bright future,” he said, as he thanked Gowda for his “blessings.”
