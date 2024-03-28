BJP appoints LS election in-charges in 13 more states including UP, Delhi & Kerala

New Delhi: The BJP on Thursday appointed Lok Sabha election in-charges in 13 more states, including Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Maharashtra and Kerala. In Maharashtra, the party has announced Rajya Sabha MP Dinesh Sharma as the in-charge, former Haryana MLA OP Dhankar as Delhi in-charge, while Nalin Kateel was named as the in-charge of Kerala.
South Delhi MP Ramesh Bidhuri, who has been denied a ticket this term, will be the co-incharge in Uttar Pradesh alongside Bihar MLA Sanjeev Chaurasia who has been named the state in-charge. In Telangana, the party has named Karnataka MLA Abhay Patil as the in-charge.
This is the second such list of appointments of in-charges; earlier this month, the party had appointed in-charges and co-incharges in Rajasthan, Haryana and Andhra Pradesh. Vinay Sahasrabuddhe was named the party incharge in Rajasthan, Satish Punia the incharge in Haryana, and general secretary Arun Singh the party incharge in Andhra Pradesh.
Former Rajasthan MLA Alka Gurjar will be in co-incharge in Delhi, while the party’s Puducherry in-charge Nirmal Kumar Surana and former state minister Jaibhan Singh Pawaiya have been named as co-incharges of Maharashtra. Haryana MP Sanjay Bhatia is the co-incharge of UP with Bidhuri. Former Haryana legislator Captain Abhimanyu has been named the in-charge of Assam, while in Chhattisgarh, Bihar MLA Nitin Nabin has been appointed in-charge.
Vice-president M Chuba Ao is the in-charge of Meghalaya, while Rajya Sabha MP from Maharashtra Ajit Gopchade is the in-charge in Manipur. Bihar MLC Devesh Kumar has been named the in-charge in Mizoram, and spokesperson Nalin Kohli has been appointed in-charge of Nagaland. Former Rajya Sabha Punjab MP Avinash Rai Khanna is the in-charge for Tripura.
