BJP appoints LS election in-charges in 13 more states including UP, Delhi & Kerala

New Delhi: The BJP on Thursday appointed Lok Sabha election in-charges in 13 more states, including Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Maharashtra and Kerala. In Maharashtra, the party has announced Rajya Sabha MP Dinesh Sharma as the in-charge, former Haryana MLA OP Dhankar as Delhi in-charge, while Nalin Kateel was named as the in-charge of Kerala.

South Delhi MP Ramesh Bidhuri, who has been denied a ticket this term, will be the co-incharge in Uttar Pradesh alongside Bihar MLA Sanjeev Chaurasia who has been named the state in-charge. In Telangana, the party has named Karnataka MLA Abhay Patil as the in-charge.