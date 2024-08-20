BJP fields ministers Ravneet Bittu from Rajasthan, George Kurian from MP among others for Rajya Sabha bypolls

New Delhi: Among the faces that the BJP will send to the Rajya Sabha are former Union minister Rameshwar Teli, Haryana MLA Kiran Choudhury and Mamata Mohanta, who has joined the BJP recently from the Biju Janata Dal, the party announced on Tuesday. Two union ministers Ravneet Singh Bittu and George Kurian who are not members of any house of Parliament have also been accommodated in the upper house.

Union ministers George Kurien and Ravneet Singh Bittu have been elected from Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan, respectively.

From Assam, the party is sending four-term MLA Mission Ranjan Das to the Upper House, besides Teli. Kiran Choudhary will be elected from Haryana; the legislator tendered her resignation from the assembly hours ahead of the announcement.