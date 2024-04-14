BJP govt never fulfilled any promise; they will not do it in future too: Siddaramaiah

The BJP-led government has never fulfilled any promises and they will not fulfill in the future too, he said.

"They (BJP) may promise various things. For example, during the 2018 elections in Karnataka they had made six hundred promises, but didn't fulfill even sixty...they have to first tell what they did in 10 years. After that, they can say what they will do in the future. Modi has been the Prime Minister for 10 years, what was done during this period has to be reviewed first," he added.

PM Modi on Sunday released the BJP's Lok Sabha poll manifesto, which has a special focus on the poor, youngsters, farmers and women.

The chief minister further said that the BJP may make claims about employment generation, but asked whether the unemployment issue had increased or decreased in the country.

"After they (BJP) came to power, the unemployment issue has increased. To whom did they give 21 crore jobs that they had promised?" he asked.