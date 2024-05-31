Lok Sabha Elections 2024 | BJP pins hope on 'Bahadur Beti' of Sandeshkhali to dent TMC's ‘Lakshmir Bhandar’ vote-bank

Basirhat: The deafening cheers of ‘Jai Sriram’ greet Rekha Patra as she starts addressing the crowd at the Basirhat Subdivisional Sports Association’s ground in the North 24 Parganas district of West Bengal. “I am contesting to make sure that what happened in Sandeshkhali cannot happen anywhere else in West Bengal. Will you not vote for me?” she asks. “Yes”, the crowd replies pat and loud.

She had little to do with politics till a few months back. But the whirlwind that engulfed Sandeshkhali, a tiny island village in Sundarbans in West Bengal, since January 5 threw her into the vortex of politics, or, to be precise, into the core of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s campaign for the Lok Sabha elections in the State.

“I seek your votes so that Mamata Banerjee’s goons can no longer grab the land of anyone else,” the BJP’s candidate for the Basirhat Lok Sabha constituency adds, before the party heavyweight Suvendu Adhikari, the leader of the opposition in the state assembly, takes the microphone and assures the audience about the arrangements he has made to ensure the security of the voters if the ‘goons’ of Trinamool Congress try to intimidate them or stop them from casting votes on Saturday, the day Basirhat will go to polls along with eight other Lok Sabha constituencies of the state. “Haji Nurul Islam (the TMC candidate in Basirhat) is a ‘dangabaaz (rioter)’… If he wins, he will just expand his illegal business empire, without doing anything for common people,” warns Adhikari.